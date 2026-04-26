President Lee Jae Myung plans to host a luncheon meeting with lawmakers from minor parties and independent members of the National Assembly this week, Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, with participants to include lawmakers from five non-negotiating parties, including the Rebuilding Korea Party and New Reform Party, as well as independents, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

The exact time and venue will be announced later, she added.

At the meeting, Lee is expected to outline his policy direction on key issues, including prosecution reform and real estate policy, and ask for cooperation on legislation related to people's livelihoods and the economy.

Lee previously hosted a luncheon with leaders of the five minor parties at the presidential office in January.