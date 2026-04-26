Personal information of around 100,000 customers has been leaked from a golf course, prompting a police investigation, sources said Sunday.

The Korean National Police Agency is probing the case after the website of Lee & Lee Country Club in the county of Gapyeong, about 55 kilometers northeast of Seoul, was hacked, with data on about 100,000 individuals believed to have been compromised, according to the sources familiar with the issue.

The leaked data includes names, dates of birth, gender, user IDs, passwords, phone numbers, email addresses and home addresses.

Police became aware of the breach while investigating major North Korean hacking groups, the sources said, adding that investigators believe the golf club's server was infected with malware distributed by a hacking group.

The number of hackers operating under North Korean authorities was estimated at 8,400 as of 2024, according to South Korea's defense white paper.