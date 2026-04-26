Yoon I-na held onto a top-five position through the third round of the LPGA Tour’s first major of the season, the Chevron Championship.

Yoon shot 1-under 71 on Saturday at Memorial Park Golf Course, with three birdies and two bogeys. After entering the round tied for third at 7-under 137, she moved to 8-under 208 overall, slipping into a tie for fifth place.

Nelly Korda maintained the solo lead at 16-under 200, eight strokes ahead of Yoon. Patty Tavatanakit was second at 11-under 205, while Yin Ruoning of China and Celine Boutier of France were tied for third at 10-under 206.

Among other South Koreans, Lim Jin-hee was tied for 10th at 6-under 210 alongside Lexi Thompson. Kim Hyo-joo, ranked No. 3 in the world, and amateur Yang Yun-seo were tied for 16th at 4-under 212.

Choi Hye-jin and Lee So-mi were tied for 20th at 3-under 213, Hwang Yu-min was tied for 29th at 2-under 214 and Yoo Hae-ran finished the round tied for 44th at even-par 216.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)