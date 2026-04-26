SK hynix was awarded the Corporate Innovation Award on Friday at the 2026 IEEE Honors Ceremony in New York for the first time, for its contributions in global artificial intelligence computing ecosystem.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, presents awards in three categories to honor contributions to technological innovation and social advancement.

The IEEE Corporate Innovation Award has been given since 1986 to companies that have contributed to industry and society through innovative technologies. This marks the first time SK hynix has received the honor.

"It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of our employees, who have tirelessly challenged the limits of technology," said Ahn Hyun, president and chief development officer at SK hynix, at the ceremony in New York.

"By collaborating closely with our global customers and partners, we will stay ahead in creating the value the market demands and continue to be a premier company leading AI innovation."

The company said the award acknowledged its stable mass production of high bandwidth memory across multiple generations, contributing to the growth of the global AI computing ecosystem.

The award also reflects SK hynix’s continued efforts to strengthen partnerships with global big tech firms in the US, in line with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won’s long-term strategy to enhance technological competitiveness, the company said.