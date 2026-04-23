SK hynix posted its strongest quarterly results on record, with operating profit surging 405 percent to 37.6 trillion won ($27.8 billion) in the first quarter as booming demand for AI memory chips drove prices higher.

In a regulatory filing Thursday, the company said its sales to an all-time high of 52.6 trillion won in the January–March period, extending its streak of record results to a fourth straight quarter since the second quarter of last year.

The results beat market expectations. Consensus forecasts had pointed to revenue of 51.9 trillion won and operating profit of 36.4 trillion won.

Revenue topped 50 trillion won for the first time in a single quarter, while operating margin nearly doubled on-quarter to reach 72 percent -- up 14 percentage points from 58 percent in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, SK hynix reported revenue of 32.8 trillion won and operating profit of 19.2 trillion won.