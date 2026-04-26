Jeju Island will begin renting wearable robots to farmers, introducing technology designed to reduce the physical strain of farm work in one of South Korea’s key agricultural regions.

The equipment is a vest-type strength-assist robot developed for Jeju’s farming conditions, including mandarin orange harvesting and other tasks that require repeated bending or handling of heavy loads, the provincial government said Sunday.

The robot can provide up to 25 kilogram-force of support to the lower back, helping cut work fatigue by about 35 percent, according to the province. It also comes with mobile app-based functions that monitor biometric signals and send emergency alerts, allowing responses to falls or other accidents in the field.

Jeju produced 42 wearable robots last year under a project to develop advanced information and communications technology equipment for farmers.

Starting in October, the province tested the devices at 35 farms, including 32 individual farms and three farming groups, to verify performance and make improvements.

This year, the province is shifting the program into a rental service to make the robots available to a wider group of farmers. Applications opened April 21 and will be accepted year-round through a dedicated rental management system operated by Jeju Technopark.

Farmers and farming groups registered as agricultural businesses in Jeju can apply for the equipment on the dates they need it.

The provincial government said it will provide on-site training and review user satisfaction as it works to stabilize the service.