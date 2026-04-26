The deputy commander of the UN Command has stressed the need for prudence in any changes regarding the control and use of the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, calling the armistice a "proven framework."

Lt. Gen. Scott Winter made the remarks as the U.S.-led UNC has objected to bills seeking to promote the peaceful use of the military buffer zone, citing safety and the need to adhere to the armistice agreement.

Currently, the UNC administers the DMZ as the southern enforcer of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

"What I would say is that when you've got a proven framework that works so well, I'd be very wary of doing anything that could change what is already working extremely well," Winter said in an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.

"We need to be very wary about anything that undermines the integrity of a system of management and de-escalation that has worked so well for such a long period of time," he said, when asked about a report on Seoul's defense ministry suggesting to the UNC managing parts of the southern half of the DMZ, without directly commenting on the proposal.

Winter praised the day-to-day efforts of young South Korean soldiers serving in what he called "one of the most dangerous bits of terrain anywhere on Earth," adding the armistice exists to keep them safe.

Compared with when the UNC was established more than 75 years ago, Winter stressed how the global security environment has become increasingly interconnected, mentioning the deepening military alignment between Pyongyang and Moscow as an example.

"Now, unfortunately, you have the nexus between North Korea and Russia that emerges out of Ukraine, (which) is a very timely warning and reminder that everything is connected. You cannot afford to have that blanket approach," he said.

In the face of such globalized threats, Winter highlighted how a global coalition response by an impenetrable web of like-minded countries can be a way to counterbalance that changing dynamic.

"The beauty of UNC is so many of those like-minded nations are represented in that framework, so it's opportunity for collaboration," he said.

On views that the envisioned handover of wartime operational control (OPCON) to Seoul from Washington may reshape the role and status of the UNC, Winter noted discussions would be needed, including what South Korea would need from the UNC member states and what contributions would be needed to fill potential capability gaps.

Still, he emphasized that multilateralism would remain a vital tool for deterrence regardless of the transition.

"No matter what, the value proposition of having multilateralism as part of the overall deterrent mix won't go away," he said. "But the core of that needs to be that belief, that strong belief, that part of the deterrent mix is knowing that any aggression would be met with a multilateral response."

Winter, an Australian national who first visited South Korea 16 years for multinational military drills, recalled one of his favorite moments as reading "From Pusan to Panmunjom," a wartime memoir by late Korean War hero Gen. Paik Sun-yup and coincidentally encountering him in Seoul during the deployment.

Describing how he feels "privileged" to be back in South Korea in this capacity, the UNC deputy commander said he would like to create an environment for all member states to send more people here to learn hands-on about the Korean history, culture and the sacrifices that have built the country that it now is.

Against such a backdrop, Winter noted the significance of a recent rare gathering of Army chiefs of Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia in South Korea, to honor the Commonwealth troops who served in a key battle during the Korean War.

"I think the most moving thing for me was not just that they're here to commemorate but the opportunity to get together with UNC to talk about how they can continue to contribute now and into the future to the security of Korea and the region," he said.

A series of events took place in the northern county of Gapyeong last week to commemorate some 2,000 troops of the 27th Commonwealth Brigade who engaged in three days of fierce combat against Chinese forces in April 1951 at the height of the three-year war, giving South Korean and U.N. forces time to secure their defense positions.

"I flew over with the army chiefs and said: 'Look out there. There's the success of the Korean War.' It's certainly sometimes called the forgotten war; it's not forgotten by the Korean people, and that's certainly what inspires me every day." (Yonhap)