President Lee Jae Myung returned home Friday from his two-nation swing to India and Vietnam, where he focused on expanding strategic cooperation in energy and supply chains to address uncertainties stemming from the Middle East conflict.

Lee wrapped up the six-day trip after holding summits with leaders of the two countries, aimed at deepening economic and strategic ties across various areas.

On Monday, Lee held a bilateral summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and agreed to step up economic cooperation in critical minerals, energy, artificial intelligence, finance and shipbuilding, among other sectors.

The two sides also pledged to accelerate talks to upgrade their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which the countries say will help double their bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030 from the current $25 billion.

On Wednesday, Lee held summit talks with Vietnam's top leader To Lam in Hanoi and agreed to forge closer economic ties across energy, infrastructure and technology, and step up coordination for supply chains.

The following day, Lee held back-to-back meetings with Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to discuss ways to advance bilateral ties. (Yonhap)