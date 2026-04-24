A South Korean man who was kidnapped in Malaysia has been rescued by local authorities, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Friday.

The man in his 40s residing in Kuala Lumpur was rescued by Malaysian authorities on Tuesday after being abducted on April 17, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the time of the rescue, authorities also detained three suspects, all of whom are believed to be South Korean nationals, and an investigation is now under way in Malaysia, it added.

Other details, including the condition of the victim, the exact location of the incident and the motive, were not immediately known. It was the first kidnapping case involving a South Korean victim in Malaysia.

The ministry said it received a report of the incident Sunday through a consular call center and handled the situation in cooperation with the South Korean Embassy in the Southeast Asian country and Malaysian authorities. (Yonhap)