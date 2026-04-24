Prosecutors on Friday said they indicted a woman in her 20s and a man in her 30s for armed assaulted, coercion and robbery against a man whom they had accused of sexual assault.

The suspects are accused of breaking into the victim's home on March 22, stabbing him several times and stealing 13 million won ($8,770). Investigators believe this was to coerce a fake crime confession out of the victim, the recording for which was uncovered in a digital forensic analysis of the suspects' phones.

The victim had been accused of a sexual attack against the female assailant, but the charge was cleared by police. The two suspects reportedly hired a private agency to find out where the victim lives and attacked him.

Prosecutors are also reviewing the initial sexual assault case to see if the suspects could be charged with a wrongful accusation.