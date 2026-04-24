Blackpink’s Jisoo won the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the 2026 Cannes International Series Festival, marking a milestone in her expanding acting career.

The award was presented Thursday at the festival’s ninth edition, which runs until April 28 in Cannes, France. The Madame Figaro Rising Star Award is given to emerging actors recognized for their potential and growing impact in the industry.

Festival organizers highlighted Jisoo’s activities across entertainment, noting that she "continues to balance careers in music and acting" while expanding her filmography through diverse roles.

"With her international reach, screen presence and ongoing artistic growth, she remains a prominent and promising figure in contemporary Korean and global entertainment," the festival wrote regarding Jisoo's win on its website.

Jisoo attended the event in person, appearing on the pink carpet where she greeted fans, signing autographs and posing for photos before taking the stage to accept the award.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award. I sincerely thank Canneseries and Madame Figaro for this meaningful recognition," she said, upon receiving the award. "I would also like to thank those who have always been by my side, my fellow Blackpink members and above all, my fans, for their unwavering love and support."

The recognition follows her recent work in “Boyfriend on Demand” on Netflix, which premiered on the streaming platform in March. In the series, Jisoo plays a character named Mi-rae, a webtoon producer navigating burnout and romance through a virtual dating service.