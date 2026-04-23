Reality show appearance coincides with ongoing investigation involving singer’s brother

The older sister of Jisoo of Blackpink is set to appear on a TV reality program next month, drawing attention amid ongoing controversy involving the singer’s family.

Kim Ji-yoon, an influencer in her own right and Jisoo’s sister, will appear on tvN’s upcoming “Kill It: Style Creator War,” which premieres May 12. A former flight attendant, Kim began her TV career last year on the game show “Super Seller: Incentive Game.”

“Kill It” is a competition aimed at finding the most “iconic” fashion creator, featuring around 100 participants, including influencers, models and brand ambassadors.

Her appearance comes weeks after reports emerged that a man in his 30s — widely believed to be Jisoo’s brother — was arrested on April 15 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female livestreamer at his home in Seoul. The case has since drawn significant public attention, with additional allegations, including claims of domestic violence, also surfacing.

Jisoo has distanced herself from the matter. Through her legal representative, she said she has lived apart from her family for years and that neither she nor her agency has any legal or business ties to her brother. The agency also denied online claims that he held any executive role within the company.

Despite the clarification, public scrutiny has intensified following reports that his name appeared in the credits of the recently released Netflix series “Boyfriend on Demand” as CEO of Jisoo’s agency, Blissoo, though her label has denied the claim. Jisoo stars in the series as Seo Mi-rae.

Industry observers say issues involving family members can pose reputational risks for high-profile celebrities.

“For top stars, even their family members can gain public attention regardless of their intentions,” music critic Lim Hee-yun said. “That visibility can become a risk factor, as the public often associates family members with the celebrity. Any controversy involving them can quickly reflect on the star.”