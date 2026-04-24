Fatalities on the Seoul Subways have decreased significantly since platform screen doors were installed, with no deaths reported last year, according to city data.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government reported that subway-related deaths had averaged 37.1 per year from 2001 to 2009, before the safety doors were introduced. From 2010 to 2024, the annual average dropped to 0.4, with zero deaths last year.

“Platform screen doors are significant because they not only reduce accidents, but also create an environment where accidents are less likely to occur,” a city official said. “We will continue to expand policies that put people’ safety first.”

Installation of these screen doors began in 2006 and was completed at all 262 stations on Line Nos. 1-8 by 2009. The system was later expanded to Line No. 9 and light rail routes, increasing the total number of stations with platform screen doors to 345.

The city official added that the doors have also improved platform conditions, including better air quality, reduced noise and lower daily electricity costs by minimizing cooling losses.