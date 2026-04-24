Big Bang stirred up fans with an eye-catching teaser poster for its upcoming world tour, uploaded by YG Entertainment on Friday.

Although no details were given, expectations are high for the tour to celebrate the trio’s 20-year-long music journey. The concert tour will be its first in about nine years, following “Last Dance.”

The three-member act gave fans a taste of what is to come at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, where G-Dragon broke the news that the group had completed preparations for a new album and a tour would launch in August. The Coachella set “transported fans back to a point in time that is arguably the golden age of K-pop,” wrote Billboard.

Meanwhile, Big Bang also set up an account on Instagram.