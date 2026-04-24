Stray Kids are running a pop-up store in Seoul from Friday until May 3, JYP Entertainment has announced.

As the store name “SKZOO Everywhere All Around the World” implies, the temporary shop will also travel to major cities worldwide.

The Seoul storefront is themed after an airport: from a check-in counter and security checkpoints to a duty-free shopping zone and boarding gate. Visitors are given a souvenir fashioned after a passport and a boarding pass that complete the travel experience, along with official characters inspired by the eight bandmates.

The octet is slated to headline The Governors Ball, a music festival in New York City, on June 6.