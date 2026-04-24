A man in his 50s has been accused of murdering an acquaintance, in an alleged crime that was discovered after the suspect drunkenly called emergency operators and complained about a cut on his finger, according to local police officers on Friday.

Officials at the Masan Dongbu Police Station said they are investigating the suspect, who has been placed under arrest for Tuesday's murder. The victim was a woman in her 60s who had become acquainted with the suspect when they were admitted to a hospital together.

The suspect called the 119 emergency hotline from his home in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, at around 1:25 p.m. and said he had sustained a cut on his finger. When rescue workers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had suffered cardiac arrest in the living room.

The woman was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment, but was declared dead.

Emergency workers contacted police, who arrested the suspect at around 2:10 p.m.

It was found that the victim and suspect came to his home at around 11:40 a.m. and started drinking. The suspect, who was heavily intoxicated by the time he was arrested, is believed to have stabbed the victim multiple times.

The suspect is reported to have confessed to the murder, but the exact circumstances of the crime remain unclear. The suspect told police he was unable to remember anything about the incident.

An autopsy confirmed that the death was a homicide. Police plan to further investigate before transferring the case to the prosecution.