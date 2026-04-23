England’s Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur is moving to hire a sports psychologist to strengthen players’ mental resilience, the BBC reported Wednesday.

The report said Tottenham is looking to appoint a “senior psychologist” after head coach Roberto De Zerbi called for improvements in the squad’s mentality.

According to the BBC, the club posted a job advertisement on professional networking platform LinkedIn, seeking an “exceptional sport psychologist to provide evidence-based psychological support to elite athletes.”

The role would involve one-on-one support for players, collaboration with coaching and performance staff, and ongoing development of psychological performance across the team.

De Zerbi has recently emphasized the importance of mentality, saying after a 1-0 loss to Sunderland on April 12 that he aimed to build players’ confidence and care for their psychological state.

After a 2-2 draw with Brighton on Sunday, he reiterated that “what we need is mentality and attitude,” adding that the team must remain positive.

Tottenham currently sit 18th in the Premier League with 31 points from seven wins, 10 draws and 16 losses.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.