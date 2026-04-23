A top envoy to US President Donald Trump has asked the world soccer governing body FIFA to allow Italy to replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup, according to a report.

Citing an interview with The Financial Times on Wednesday, US special envoy Paolo Zampolli said he had proposed to both Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino that Italy be allowed to participate in place of Iran.

“As an Italian, it would be a dream to see the Azzurri compete in a tournament hosted in the United States,” Zampolli said, adding that Italy, a four-time World Cup champion, “deserves to be there.”

The report said the proposal is part of broader efforts to improve ties between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Relations between the two reportedly cooled after Trump publicly criticized Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war, prompting Meloni to defend the pontiff.

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for a third consecutive time after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a penalty shootout in March. Iran, by contrast, secured its fourth straight qualification but has reportedly asked to play its group-stage matches in Mexico instead of the US following the war, casting uncertainty over its participation.

Iranian football federation President Mehdi Taj said in Tehran that preparations for the World Cup are ongoing, but the team will ultimately follow government decisions. “For now, the team is preparing for the tournament,” he said.

Should Iran withdraw, the selection of a replacement team would be up to FIFA. Under Article 6 of World Cup regulations, FIFA has the authority to decide how to fill a vacant slot.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)