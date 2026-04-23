Nespresso Korea is charting new territory in 2026, moving "from espresso to exploration" with more diverse, customizable coffee styles and a new machine built for Korean life.

Speaking at a media event on Thursday, CEO Park Sung-yong outlined a vision that builds on last year’s focus on collaboration while seeking more personalized consumer engagement.

“Through collaborations with partners such as Starbucks and Blue Bottle, we expanded our product portfolio,” Park said, adding that the company also broadened distribution through retail partnerships. “Our direction this year is centered on exploration, enabling anyone to enjoy an expansive world of coffee through a single touch.”

The pivot comes as Nespresso Korea, which commands a 38 percent share of the capsule market, recalibrates for a generation rewriting the rules of coffee.

Internal surveys show consumers in their 20s and early 30s drink more than two cups of coffee daily, with nearly 90 percent opting for iced varieties. Flavored and decaf options surged more than 40 percent in sales last year, compared to 2023.

"Consumers are no longer repeating familiar routines. They’re actively exploring and discovering what suits them,” Park said.

To bring those insights to life, the Vertuo Up sits at the core, a machine tuned to Korea’s high-speed lifestyle and introduced in Asia for the first time following launches in the US and Canada.

The device features a three-second heat-up system and a dedicated iced-latte mode, alongside a barcode-based brewing system that enables users to create more than 200 recipes from roughly 50 coffee varieties.

“We want consumers to access an infinite world of coffee with a single touch,” Park said. “And in doing so, to elevate the sense of discovery that defines the experience.”

Early indicators suggest the approach is resonating. Within two months of release, roughly 10,000 units had found homes, with 93 percent of reviewers saying they would recommend it.

Alongside the product launch, a pop-up space in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong, running through May 3, offers hands-on recipe exploration and a deeper dive into Nespresso’s coffee universe, promoting a more integrated approach to coffee consumption.

“The pop-up is where recipes unfold and the brand’s universe is given a tangible setting,” Park said.