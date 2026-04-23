South Korea’s special envoy to the foreign minister met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi this week to discuss Middle East developments and bilateral issues, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday, as tensions continue in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a statement released by Seoul's ministry, special envoy Chung Byung-ha expressed hope for the continued development of bilateral ties, highlighting recent exchanges between Seoul and Tehran.

Seoul's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Araghchi held two phone conversations on March 23 and April 9, Seoul contributed $500,000 humanitarian assistance through the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the two sides held senior officials’ policy consultations last year.

Chung also requested Iran’s continued attention to the safety of some 40 South Korean nationals in the country, as well as 26 South Korea-related vessels and their crews stranded in the strait.

In particular, he emphasized the need "to ensure freedom of navigation and called for Iran’s cooperation to enable the swift and safe passage of all vessels, including those linked to South Korea."

On regional developments, Chung expressed hope that peace and stability would be restored through the resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Araghchi, in response, expressed appreciation for Seoul’s decision to dispatch a special envoy under difficult circumstances and for the continued role of the South Korean Embassy in Iran, voicing hope for stable bilateral ties. Iran would continue to pay attention to ensuring the safety of South Korean nationals, he added.

During his visit, which began April 11, Chung also met with Iran’s vice foreign ministers for political and economic affairs, as well as senior consular officials, to discuss bilateral issues, the protection of South Korean nationals, and the need to ensure the safety of vessels and crews in the strait.

Separately, an Iranian Foreign Ministry social media post said Chung expressed hope in his meeting with Araghchi that diplomatic efforts would bring an end to the conflict and lead to regional peace and stability, while also underscoring the importance of bilateral relations.

Araghchi, according to the post released earlier via Telegram, defended Iran’s blockade of the strait as a measure to safeguard its national security and interests, saying responsibility for any consequences lies with “the parties carrying out the aggression.”

The remarks came as Iran signaled the waterway would remain closed amid ongoing tensions. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator in talks with Washington, said it is “not possible” to reopen the strait due to what he described as “blatant violations of the ceasefire” by the US and Israel.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said the violations include the US naval blockade of Iranian ports — which he claimed amounted to taking the global economy “hostage” — as well as continued Israeli military actions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remains open to negotiations but warned that breaches of commitments, blockades and threats pose major obstacles to meaningful talks.

The comments come as clashes persist in the vital shipping route, with Iran saying it had seized two cargo vessels in the strait for inspection following reported attacks on multiple ships.

A total of 26 South Korea-linked vessels and 173 crew members remain stranded in the waterway, with Seoul continuing consultations with Iran and neighboring countries to ensure their safety.