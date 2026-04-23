MBC drama “Perfect Crown” has reportedly gained traction among Chinese viewers through unauthorized channels, according to local media reports.

For many international viewers, the series is currently available via streaming platform Disney+. However, the platform does not operate in China, leaving no legal means for local audiences to watch the show.

According to Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at the School of Creative Convergence Studies at Sungshin Women’s University, a review page for the drama has already been created on Douban, one of China’s largest content review platforms. As of Thursday, more than 10,000 users had rated the drama, with over 4,000 reviews posted.

Seo added that a simple search for the drama on Baidu, China’s largest portal site, yields links to websites offering the show for free streaming.

“Illegal viewing has effectively become common in China,” wrote Professor Seo on his Facebook account. “What is even more concerning is the apparent lack of awareness or concern about this issue domestically.”

Seo urged Chinese authorities to take more active measures.

“(Chinese authorities) must actively raise awareness about the issues surrounding their citizens’ illegal activities and take measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” he added.