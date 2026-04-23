Seoul National University will set up a new undergraduate division for international students, with enrollment set to begin as early as next fall.

According to multiple sources, the university’s council on Wednesday approved a proposal to create a tentatively named global talent division under its undergraduate college. While some council members raised concerns during deliberations, the plan was ultimately passed as proposed, clearing the final internal approval step.

The division is scheduled to be established in March 2027, with classes set to begin in September.

The new unit will operate under the undergraduate college, where students enter without declaring a major and complete foundational coursework before choosing a field of study. The initiative has been a key project championed by SNU President Yoo Hong-lim.

The program is expected to admit about 36 students annually, outside the regular domestic quota. The aim is to attract international talent without affecting the number of Korean students, while strengthening the university’s global competitiveness.

The plan will next undergo additional procedures, including a review by the Korean Council for University Education, before final implementation. The university is also expected to accelerate efforts to finalize the curriculum and other operational details.

The move comes as SNU steps up efforts to strengthen its internationalization strategy. In January, the university launched a new Office of International Affairs by expanding and reorganizing its existing global cooperation unit, aiming to build a more comprehensive framework spanning education, research, outreach and administration.

In a New Year’s address, Yoo said internationalization is “not an optional project but a core foundation supporting university education and research,” adding that SNU would work to build a higher education and research ecosystem that enhances both institutional and national competitiveness.

Still, concerns have been raised within the student body. In February, a joint student council task force was formed to assess the potential impact of the new division on academic conditions and campus welfare. Based on a survey of undergraduates, the group submitted a formal statement last month calling for improvements to campus infrastructure to accommodate an influx of students.

SNU has typically been less aggressive than its peers in recruiting international students. According to official data, the university had 1,383 foreign students as of last year, significantly fewer than Yonsei University's 4,740 and Korea University's 4,471.

The issue has also been reflected in global rankings. In the QS World University Rankings compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, SNU fell from 29th in 2023 to 38th this year, with weaker scores in international student ratio and diversity cited as key factors.

The initiative aligns with a broader trend among Korean universities seeking to attract more international students amid a declining school-age population. Government data shows the number of students aged 6-18 fell from about 6.89 million in 2015 to 5.6 million in 2025, a decrease of 19 percent. Over the same period, the number of international students in Korea rose to around 320,000, more than five times the level a decade earlier.

An SNU official said the university will finalize curriculum plans and revise relevant regulations in preparation for the program’s launch.

(newday@heraldcorp.com)

This is a Herald Business article translated into English using AI and edited by The Korea Herald staff. For the original article, visit www.biz.heraldcorp.com