South Korea will accept a record 93,500 foreign seasonal workers for the agriculture sector in the first half, the agriculture ministry said Thursday.

The figure represents a marked increase from the 77,411 foreign agricultural workers that came to the country throughout last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The ministry said it will work to enhance the skills of foreign workers by distributing training content in different foreign languages, while consulting with the justice ministry to introduce a new visa that would allow longer stays of skilled foreign workers in the agriculture and fisheries sector.

It will also adopt measures to improve working conditions for migrant workers and create a safe working environment for foreign workers. (Yonhap)