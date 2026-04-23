HANOI, Vietnam — The leaders of South Korea and Vietnam raised a toast to the future of peace and prosperity they will build together during a state banquet in Hanoi on Wednesday, also attended by South Korea’s business heavyweights.

“The Republic of Korea looks forward to standing alongside Vietnam in its dynamic journey of growth and advancement as a reliable and steadfast partner,” Lee said in his toast at the International Convention Center in Hanoi, referring to South Korea by its official name.

“Our two countries, as key global cooperation partners, will further deepen cooperation in areas that Vietnam sees as core pillars of future growth, including science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.”

Lee recalled first visiting Vietnam in 2013 as mayor of Seongnam for the signing of a memorandum of understanding on friendly exchange and cooperation between the city and Thanh Hoa Province. Lee said the trip was when he first came to recognize the country’s promise.

“It was then that I saw this country’s potential,” Lee said. “Looking at how the many possibilities I saw at the time have since translated into remarkable development, I am once again reminded of Vietnam’s extraordinary strength.”

The banquet was attended by South Korea's top business leaders, including Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chair Jung Won-ju, Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won, who also serves as chair of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and LG Group Chair Koo Kwang-mo.

Other participants included Lotte Group Chair Shin Dong-bin, Posco Holdings Chair Chang In-hwa, HD Hyundai Chair Chung Ki-sun, GS Group Chair Huh Tae-soo, CJ Group Chair Sohn Kyung-shik and Hyosung Group Chair Cho Hyun-joon.

In his toast speech, Lee reiterated Seoul’s commitment to broader strategic cooperation.

“In addition, we will pursue close cooperation in key infrastructure sectors such as nuclear power, railways and urban development,” he said. “We will also expand comprehensive cooperation across strategic industries including automobiles, electronics and semiconductors, encompassing talent development and technology partnerships.”

Lee then widened the lens, turning from economic cooperation to the broader value of peace at a time when the war in the Middle East has cast a shadow over global stability.

Lee underscored that “peace is the most important foundation underpinning our prosperity and future.”

“Today, the international community as a whole — beyond the Korean Peninsula and Asia — is acutely feeling the value of peace,” Lee said.

Lee invoked the two nations’ parallel histories of rising from war, referring to the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

“Having overcome the pain of war and achieved development, our two countries understand the value of peace better than most, and deeply share the importance of dialogue and compromise,” Lee added.

“Based on this shared understanding, I look forward to Korea and Vietnam joining hands to build together a future of peace and prosperity.”

In his banquet speech, Lam said that over more than 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations had seen “remarkable development” and grown into a comprehensive strategic partnership “based on a high level of political trust and more substantive and effective cooperation.”

Lam pointed to the breadth of the relationship, noting that Vietnam is South Korea’s largest economic partner in Southeast Asia and its third-largest trading partner. South Korea is Vietnam’s biggest investor and its second-largest partner in development cooperation and tourism.

Lam added that bilateral cooperation has expanded into higher-value sectors such as science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, energy and infrastructure.

Lam also highlighted vibrant people-to-people exchanges, with about 350,000 Vietnamese living in South Korea and around 200,000 South Koreans residing in Vietnam.

“Cultural similarities, political trust and complementary economic development will serve as a solid foundation for Vietnam and Korea to continue their partnership while cooperating toward a future of peace, stability, development and prosperity,” Lam said.

Lam further highlighted that the partnership was positioned to deliver benefits extending well beyond the two countries.

“On the basis of this solid foundation, I am confident that the Vietnam-Korea comprehensive strategic partnership will grow stronger, more substantive and deeper,” Lam said. “And it will contribute not only to the peoples of our two countries, but also to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.”