Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Eui-hae met Wednesday with ambassadors and deputy chiefs of mission of the European Union (EU) and its member states, calling for greater cooperation in supply chains and other areas under their strategic security and defense partnership.

Chung proposed South Korea and the EU continue working together on key current issues, including global supply chain stability and technological innovation, the foreign ministry said in a release.

She also used the session to explain South Korea's positions on the Korean Peninsula, the Middle East and Ukraine.

Both sides agreed to continue efforts to produce tangible outcomes in areas of cooperation based on their free trade pact and the security-defense partnership, the ministry said. (Yonhap)