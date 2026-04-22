As losses pile up for his club, Hanwha Eagles manager Kim Kyung-moon said Wednesday he is trying not to brood over close calls after each game.

In a rematch of the 2025 Korean Series, the Eagles fell to the defending champions LG Twins 6-5 on Tuesday night in Seoul for their seventh loss in 10 games. The Eagles dropped to 8-11-0 (wins-losses-ties) for the season.

The Twins scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Austin Dean's two-out single. Eagles right fielder Yonathan Perlaza lunged for the sinking liner but couldn't quite make the grab.

Asked to look back on the play before the second game of the series against the Twins on Wednesday, Kim said he would rather not discuss what could have been.

"Perlaza gave his best effort. It would have been a really nice catch," Kim said. "But as manager, I don't want to talk about what didn't happen because he tried hard until the last moment. I think it's better if we just focus on trying to win today's game.

"If you keep thinking about close calls, you will never be able to get to sleep over the 144-game season," Kim added. "I want to put them behind me and forget about them as quickly as possible. I'd love to see Perlaza help us win today with his bat."

The Eagles have been dealing with bullpen issues this season, with relievers struggling to find the strike zone, while their offense has been among the best in the Korea Baseball Organization in terms of runs, hits and batting average with runners in scoring position.

Kim said he is hopeful that things will balance out and the Eagles will string some wins together.

"I think hitting will come and go, depending on the opposing pitchers," Kim said. "We will have to start doing a better job of protecting our leads. Once we get over this hump, I believe we will have some winning streaks." (Yonhap)