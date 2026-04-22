Hanwha Ocean said Wednesday it has partnered with Leidos Gibbs & Cox, one of the renowned design firms specializing in naval ships, to bolster its foothold in the US warship market.

The memorandum of understanding between the two companies was signed at the Sea Air Space 2026 exhibition held Tuesday in Maryland.

Under the agreement, the two companies agreed to cooperate in four areas: designing Hanwha Ocean vessels optimized for US Navy specifications, jointly developing next-generation naval ships, building a supply chain linking production bases in South Korea and the US, and pursuing ship designs tailored for efficient manufacturing and long-term maintenance.

Hanwha Ocean said the partnership will allow the South Korean shipbuilder to strengthen its competitiveness to secure future US Navy vessels and other global naval vessels programs.

Gibbs & Cox, a key subsidiary of Leidos, is widely regarded as a dominant name in US naval ship design. Since World War II, the company has designed over 70 percent of the US Navy surface combatants.

“This agreement will serve as an opportunity for Hanwha Ocean to secure a solid technological edge not only in the US naval ship market, but also in the global warship market,” said Eo Sung-chul, president of Hanwha Ocean’s Naval Ship division. “Through our collaboration with Leidos, one of the leading US defense companies, we will accelerate our expansion into the global maritime defense market and deliver tangible results.”

At SAS 2026, Hanwha set up a 148-square-meter exhibition booth and showcased a range of naval platforms alongside its affiliate Hanwha Systems. They include Ulsan-class Frigate Batch-III, the Dosan Ahn Changho-class submarine, uncrewed surface and underwater vessels, and a strategic sealift ship concept.