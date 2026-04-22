eBay Japan said Wednesday that K-beauty products dominated multiple beauty categories on its online marketplace Qoo10 Japan.

According to the platform, Korean brands swept the top five spots in hand care, lip makeup and eye shadow.

In hand care, Hetras's Perfume Hand Cream, Abib's Hand Cream and MD’s Pick's De Barista Unscented Sun Shield Hand Cream were among the top five. The products are popular for combining portability with functionality, such as lightweight textures, compact designs and added UV protection.

Aprilskin's Hero All Day Plumping Tint, Fwee's Spring Makeup Set and Peripera's Mood Glowy Tint lead the lip makeup category. Long-lasting color payoff and multi-use formats were key factors driving demand.

The eye shadow segment was led by Wakemake's Soft Blurring Eye Palette and TooAen's Better Me Eye Palette, as well as multifunctional products like Too Cool for School's Artclass Frottage Pencil. Demand centered on versatile palettes and compact, travel-friendly designs.

In blush, several Korean brands ranked among the top sellers, including TooAen's Dual Cheek, About Tone Skin's Layer Fit Cheek and Jung Saem Mool's Artist Cushion Blush. Products stood out for innovative textures and multi-functional use, such as liquid and cushion formats that can double as lip base.

Products also performed strongly in Qoo10 Japan’s “Mega Debut” program, which supports emerging Korean brands entering the market. Skincare products focused on brightening and skin conditioning ranked highly, while inner beauty products also gained.

“The demand for moisturizing products is rising amid widening temperature fluctuations, and K-beauty hand creams in particular are gaining popularity among younger consumers in Japan,” said Kim Sua, head of Korea business at eBay Japan. “Competitive pricing combined with high quality has made them attractive entry-level products for Korean brands entering the market.”