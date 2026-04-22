9 in 10 hide their identity at work, citing fear, stigma and a lack of legal protection

“‘I spent the weekend with my partner,’ I once said. The next question was, ‘How long have you been dating your girlfriend?’ I just smiled and moved on. That’s how the lies begin.”

For many sexual minorities in South Korea, the workplace is not simply a site of labor, but a carefully managed stage: Identity is edited, rehearsed or even erased.

According to a recent survey by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, 9 out of 10 sexual minorities said they had hidden or misrepresented their sexuality at work.

Drawn from a nationwide study of nearly 2,500 respondents, the finding suggests that workplaces in the country remain overwhelmingly heteronormative spaces where coming out is perceived as a risk rather than a right.

Fabricated lives

For Kim Dong-min, a 32-year-old finance worker in Yeouido, staying closeted at work is less a deliberate choice than something imposed by the environment.

“It’s not that I’m hiding it. I just don’t say it,” said Kim, who asked to go by a false name. “People don’t ask if you have a same-sex partner. They assume you don’t. So there’s no moment to tell the truth.”

But silence does not always hold. To avoid further questions, he sometimes lies, inventing a girlfriend or quickly changing the subject when conversations turn to marriage and heterosexual relationships.

“These small lies build up,” he said. “At some point, I don’t even know how to explain myself anymore.”

The emotional cost, he added, is cumulative.

“There’s a gap between my real life and my work life. It makes me want to socialize less with my colleagues because conversations end up making me feel as if I’m losing parts of myself.”

Na Min-hye, a 35-year-old media professional, described a similar balancing act.

“There’s no real reason to take the risk,” said Na, who also asked not to use her real name. “People may not say things outright, but the way they joke or talk about certain issues makes it clear that it’s not a safe environment.”

The absence of openly queer colleagues reinforces what she calls an “unsafe environment.”

“There are no role models. No one has come out before me. I don’t see why I should be the first to carry that burden,” she said.

Quiet labor of passing

The NHRCK data shows concealment is not passive. More than 84 percent of respondents reported modifying their behavior to hide their identity, avoiding conversations about partners, altering speech and appearance, or using gender-neutral language.

This phenomenon, often described locally as “covering” or "passing" (as straight), demands constant vigilance. One interviewee likened it to “acting in a play with no script.”

Such strategies may provide short-term safety, but they come at a psychological cost. More than two-thirds of respondents said the most frustrating aspect of not coming out was having to lie about everyday life, while more than 64 percent pointed to questions about dating and marriage as a major source of stress.

Na described the experience as “exhausting.”

"You're always worried about slipping up," she said. "And because you don't share your real life, there's always a distance in relationships. You never fully connect."

Silence as discrimination

Experts argue that enforced concealment is not merely a personal burden, but a structural form of discrimination.

“An environment where employees cannot come out is, in itself, discriminatory,” said labor attorney Yeo Su-jin. “It means living in constant tension and self-censorship in a place where people spend most of their day.”

The pressure is reinforced by fear. Many workers worry that being identified as a sexual minority could affect promotions, workplace relationships or even job security.

The same survey found that 65.4 percent of respondents had experienced unfair treatment at work, including harassment, exclusion and even violence. Nearly half reported hiding their identity during job applications, while 30 percent said they had limited their career choices altogether.

Yeo also stressed that the lack of institutional support leaves workers with few options.

“Because labor is so closely tied to one’s livelihood, discrimination at work can threaten the very foundation of a person’s life,” she said. “Yet there are very few safe channels where workers from sexual minorities can openly seek help.”

Why can't they come out?

At the heart of the issue is a combination of social stigma and a lack of institutional protection and accommodation.

Unlike some countries where anti-discrimination laws explicitly protect sexual minorities, South Korea lacks comprehensive legal safeguards. Respondents cited the absence of clear policies, benefits for same-sex partners and visible role models as key barriers to coming out.

South Korea’s workplaces, sociologists say, are shaped by a strong culture of conformity, where fitting in often takes precedence over standing out.

“Workplaces in Korea are highly relationship-driven and group-oriented,” said Hong Sung-soo of the College of Law at Sookmyung Women’s University. “Anything perceived as different can be seen as disruptive, rather than simply diverse.”

That pressure is compounded by what experts describe as a “heteronormative life script,” an unspoken expectation that adulthood follows a fixed path of dating, marriage and family-building. Workplace conversations, from casual small talk to company benefits, are often built around that assumption.

Why coming out still matters

Despite these challenges, many interviewees stressed the importance of being able to live openly at work.

“Workplace small talk is unavoidable,” Na said. “I don’t have to pretend anymore outside. I want that same freedom at work, where I spend half my day.”

Experts say enabling such openness is not only a matter of individual well-being, but also of broader social and economic consequence.

“There are research results that show that excluding sexual minorities can cost countries up to 1 percent of GDP through lost productivity and underused talent,” Yeo said.

“Sexual minorities are not asking for special treatment,” Yeo said. “They want their lives and relationships to be treated as ordinary, nothing more, nothing less.”

When asked what would make coming out possible, respondents pointed first to cultural change: workplaces that are genuinely inclusive. Close behind were structural reforms, including anti-discrimination laws, inclusive company policies and equal recognition of diverse family structures.

Ultimately, experts say change must come from both policy and practice.

“Coming out should not require courage,” Kim said. “It should be ordinary.”