A stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film "Dead Poets Society" will make its Korean premiere on July 18 and run through Sept. 13 at Nol Theater in Daehangno, producer Mast International said.

Based on the 1989 film of the same title, the play is set in 1959 at the elite US boarding school Welton Academy. It follows English teacher John Keating, who inspires students bound by strict discipline and expectations of academic success to find their own approach to life.

The original film, starring Robin Williams as Keating, won the Academy Award for best original screenplay in 1990. The stage version, adapted from the film’s script, premiered Off-Broadway in New York in 2016.

Actors Cha In-pyo, Oh Man-seok and Youn Jung-hoon are set to perform Keating in a triple cast. For Cha, this will be his first stage appearance since his 1993 small-screen debut.