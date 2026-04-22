Program connects Seoul hubs to key attractions, eliminating public transport barriers

Gyeonggi Province has launched a new day tour program for foreign visitors, aiming to improve access to major attractions across the region without requiring travelers to navigate public transportation, officials said Wednesday.

Dubbed the “2026 EG Tour (Easy & Enjoy Gyeonggi Tour),” the program offers customized itineraries departing from key locations in Seoul, including Hongdae, Euljiro and Yangjae stations, and returning to the same points after visiting destinations across Gyeonggi Province.

Operated by the provincial government and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization, the program uses vehicles ranging from seven-seat vans to 45-seat buses, depending on demand.

The EG Tour features four regular routes combining culture, history and leisure.

The Suwon-Yongin route blends traditional heritage with modern Korean culture, taking visitors to attractions such as the Korean Folk Village, Hwaseong Fortress and Suwon Nammun Market, known for its street food.

Another route connects Icheon and Yeoju, focusing on ceramics and history, with stops at Icheon Ceramics Village, Silleuksa Temple and a premium outlet in Yeoju.

The Paju route offers a guided “peace tourism” experience, allowing visitors to explore areas near the Demilitarized Zone, including Imjingak and Dokgae Bridge, accompanied by professional interpreters.

A separate route in Gimpo combines views from Aegibong Peace Ecopark with local food experiences and outlet shopping.

In addition to the fixed routes, the program will introduce seasonal and themed itineraries tied to local events and natural scenery.

Tickets are available through global travel platforms including Klook, KKday and Trip.com.

Gyeonggi officials said the program is intended to make lesser-known destinations more accessible to international visitors while supporting local economies.

“We aim to connect hidden tourism assets across the province and lower barriers for foreign travelers,” said Ko Young-mi, a provincial tourism official. “At the same time, we hope the program will help revitalize regional economies.”