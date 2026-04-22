South Korean police sought a warrant Wednesday to extend the arrest of a truck driver accused of killing one man and injuring two others by driving into protesters during a union rally in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, this week.

he Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency said it intended to hold the 40-something on suspicion of murder and other charges.

The incident took place at around 10:32 a.m. Monday outside the CU Jinju logistics center in Jeongchon-myeon, Jinju. The facility is operated by BGF Logis, a logistics subsidiary of BGF Retail, the operator of Korea’s major convenience store chain CU.

Police initially arrested the suspect on suspicion of aggravated assault, but later upgraded the charge to murder after concluding there was possible intent.

A police official said the driver struck the victims, who were blocking the truck’s path, and continued driving without stopping.

The suspect reportedly told investigators that he was trying to get out of the chaotic scene quickly and had no intention of deliberately injuring anyone.

Police said the concluded a murder charge could be sought after reviewing video footage from the scene and analyzing the truck’s digital tachograph data.

Video footage shows the members standing in the truck's path while others pulled on the doors of the truck. The man killed in the accident was kicking the vehicle before the driver sped up and ran him over.

The protest was organized by the Cargo Truckers Solidarity under the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union, which has been demanding direct negotiations with the company over working conditions.

Police also sought arrest warrants for two union members in separate incidents linked to the protest.

One of them, a man in his 60s, is accused of ramming a police barricade with a van and driving toward the main gate of the logistics center at around 1:33 p.m. Monday, injuring several police officers.

The other, a man in his 50s, is accused of threatening police at the protest site late Sunday night while attempting to harm himself with a weapon and threatening to harm others.

The union has accused police of unfairly siding with the company and has continued to demand direct negotiations with BGF Retail.

Union members also gathered again outside the Jinju logistics center Wednesday. A direct meeting between the two sides was scheduled for Wednesday, including a senior-level session in the morning and a working-level meeting later in the day.