Renault Korea’s new flagship Philante sits at the center of its electrification strategy, as the carmaker accelerates its shift toward EV-era mobility.

With consumers increasingly prioritizing connectivity, efficiency and quiet, smooth driving, the hybrid model is designed to deliver EV-like performance in a transitional format.

Renault plans to launch its first fully electric vehicle in Korea by 2028. Until then, the carmaker says Philante serves as a bridge — offering a practical preview of electric driving through a hybrid system that brings EV characteristics into everyday use.

At the core of Philante is Renault’s E-Tech hybrid system, which combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline direct-injection engine with two electric motors. The system seamlessly shifts between electric and engine power depending on driving conditions, enabling up to 75 percent of city driving in electric mode.

For drivers, the transition is largely imperceptible. A multimode automatic gearbox minimizes friction during power shifts, maintaining the quietness and immediate responsiveness typically associated with electric vehicles. The car moves smoothly and silently at low speeds like an EV, while the engine engages when needed to sustain performance — effectively blending the strengths of both powertrains.

This approach reflects a broader focus not just on efficiency, but on delivering an “electrified experience.” While achieving a combined fuel efficiency of 15.1 kilometers per liter, Philante emphasizes electric-mode driving in urban environments, enhancing ride comfort and reducing noise.

The result is less about fuel savings alone and more about replicating the sensory experience of EVs in a hybrid format.

The model also integrates digital connectivity and AI-driven features that reinforce its positioning in the electrification era. An openR panoramic display and AI voice assistant redefine in-car interaction, transforming the vehicle into what Renault describes as an intelligent mobility platform.

“Philante underscores Renault Korea’s strategy of easing consumers into electrification,” a Renault Korea official said. “While the shift to fully electric vehicles is still underway, the driving experience they promise is already arriving. For Renault, Philante represents the most immediate expression of that future.”