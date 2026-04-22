President Lee Jae Myung was set Wednesday to hold a bilateral summit with Vietnam's top leader To Lam, with their discussions expected to focus on strengthening economic ties and coordination in supply chains amid global uncertainties.

The South Korean president arrived here Tuesday on a state visit, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Vietnam since To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party, was elected state president earlier this month, enhancing his authority by holding the country's two most powerful positions simultaneously.

Lee's trip to Vietnam follows To Lam's state visit to South Korea in August 2025, highlighting growing momentum in bilateral ties.

Lee plans to discuss ways to enhance "mutually beneficial and strategic" cooperation between the two nations in areas that include nuclear energy, infrastructure and critical minerals, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said.

Coordination on energy security and supply chains will also likely be high on the agenda, as the war in the Middle East has pushed up energy prices and strained raw material supply chains.

Vietnam has emerged as a key manufacturing hub for South Korean companies and an increasingly strategic partner in efforts to diversify supply chains beyond China and mitigate geopolitical risks.

Bilateral trade between South Korea and Vietnam reached a record high of $94.6 billion in 2025, and the countries agreed earlier to work to boost the figure to $150 billion by 2030. (Yonhap)