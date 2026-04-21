Rookie girl group Unchild stepped into the K-pop scene with a confident message of individuality, unveiling its debut digital single “We Are Unchild” at a media showcase Tuesday in central Seoul.

The showcase marked the official debut of the six-member act — Heekie, Tina, Haeun, Yeeun, Ako and Evon — who introduced themselves as a team determined to break away from conventions.

The group’s name reflects that ambition. By adopting the prefix “un-,” Unchild positions itself as a collective that resists predefined norms, instead channeling unconventional traits into its own distinct energy.

“This album expresses who we are — rather than fitting into a set standard, we wanted to present something that might feel unfamiliar at first, but uniquely ours,” said leader Heekie.

Their debut also draws attention for its lineup, including Haeun, who gained early recognition with her “dance prodigy” title after starring in “Star King” in 2013. Yeeun also made her name after appearing on the idol survival program “I-Land 2: N/a” in 2024.

Haeun described her debut as a long-awaited moment.

“I used to dance alone a lot, so I always dreamed of performing with others,” she said. “Being able to practice and go on stage together as a team feels really special. It’s reassuring — almost like having an Avengers team.”

Regarding the anticipation surrounding her debut, she acknowledged the pressure that comes with it.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t any,” she added. “But I tried to turn that into motivation and worked hard to show a stronger side of myself as an idol.”

The EP’s main track, “Unchild,” is an electronic pop song driven by gritty garage-style sounds and psychedelic elements. Built around the idea of overcoming fear, the song delivers a bold message about pushing past obstacles and stepping into new experiences.

“It’s a track that shows our free-spirited and energetic side,” said Yeeun. “It also feels like an invitation — introducing Unchild to the world.”

The group paired that message with a high-intensity performance featuring intricate choreography. Notably, members Heekie and Haeun took part in creating parts of the routine.

“At first, we weren’t sure how to approach it, as we didn’t have a lot of experience crafting our own choreography,” said Haeun. “But we decided to just put everything we wanted into it and worked through it together. It means a lot that some of our favorite parts made it into the final choreography.”

Heekie echoed the sentiment, recalling the demanding process.

“We created the choreography from start to finish in a limited time, which wasn’t easy. A part of me wishes we had more time,” she said. “But working together helped us pull it off, and I’m really happy that the dance break we made was selected.”

Teamwork emerged as a defining theme throughout the showcase, with members repeatedly emphasizing it as the group’s core strength.

“Our teamwork really shows on stage,” said Haeun. “Because we communicate well and openly share ideas, the energy naturally comes through in our performances, and I’m sure those who watch us will be able to feel that too.”

Evon added that the group’s individuality also plays a key role.

“We each have very unique and distinct personalities,” she said. “That diversity, combined with our teamwork, is what makes us unique.”

Looking ahead, the members expressed both ambition and optimism for their debut promotions, with Evon adding that she hopes the group will win a rookie award at year-end music award ceremonies.

“If possible, we hope people will remember us as a group that made a bold impression, like putting an exclamation mark on the scene,” Heekie added.

Unchild’s debut single, “We Are Unchild,” is set to be released at 6 p.m., Tuesday, available on all music platforms.