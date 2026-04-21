Huinno, a South Korean digital health company specializing in AI-driven remote patient monitoring solutions, said Tuesday it had begun the first commercial rollout of its AI-based telemetry system, Memo Cue, at H Plus Yangji Hospital, in partnership with Yuhan Corporation.

The deployment at the 300-bed hospital, which operates an integrated nursing care system, will cover about 100 beds in departments requiring continuous cardiac monitoring.

Memo Cue is designed to analyze hospitalized patients’ electrocardiogram data in real time, enabling early detection of abnormalities and faster clinical decision-making. The system extends continuous monitoring beyond intensive care units into general wards, strengthening overall patient safety management.

It runs on a wireless setup that utilizes existing hospital communications infrastructure, reducing the cost and complexity of installation.

The solution includes a compact wearable ECG device, Memo Patch M, equipped with a defibrillation protection circuit to ensure monitoring continuity during emergencies. The device delivers more than 99 percent of defibrillation energy to the patient and resumes measurement within five seconds after defibrillation.

Memo Patch M received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration in December and meets the highest electrical safety classification, “Type CF Defib-proof,” under IEC 60601-1 standards.

A hospital official said the system enables rapid deployment without additional infrastructure while reducing the workload and fatigue of medical staff through real-time monitoring.

“The rollout marks the first commercial application of Memo Cue, and we plan to expand adoption across major hospitals in partnership with Yuhan,” Huinno CEO Gil Yeong-joon said.