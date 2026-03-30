Huinno, an AI-based cardiac monitoring startup, said Monday it has signed a strategic partnership with Yuhan USA Corporation to expand into the US digital health care market.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on sales channel development, localized marketing and support for regulatory approval, logistics and operations, aiming to accelerate Huinno’s US market entry.

The partnership centers on the rollout of Huinno’s artificial intelligence-based electrocardiogram monitoring solutions — MEMO Patch M, MEMO Cue and MEMO Care — along with its clinical prediction platform, Vital-PICASO.

MEMO Patch M is a lightweight wearable ECG device capable of continuous monitoring for up to eight days, designed to maintain stable measurements even in high-risk clinical environments. MEMO Cue builds on this by analyzing inpatient ECG data in real time, enabling early detection of abnormalities and faster clinical decision-making. The system can be deployed on existing hospital infrastructure without additional network investment.

MEMO Care extends monitoring beyond hospitals, using AI to analyze up to 14 days of ECG data in home and outpatient settings.

Separately, Vital-PICASO — developed by Huinno’s subsidiary Huinno AIM — analyzes patient vital signs to predict clinical deterioration, including hypotension, hypoxia and cardiac arrest.

The company said the partnership combines its AI-driven monitoring technologies with Yuhan USA’s local commercialization capabilities to accelerate adoption in the US health care system.

“We aim to enhance patient safety and medical efficiency with solutions tailored to the US market, while strengthening our presence in the global digital health care sector,” Huinno CEO Gil Yeong-joon said.