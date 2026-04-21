Google, AWS, Microsoft support hands-on training to build next-gen finance talent

Hana Financial Group said Tuesday it has launched a youth training initiative aimed at fostering next-generation talent to lead innovation in the financial industry.

The initiative, unveiled at a ceremony Monday at the group’s headquarters in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, marks the start of the Hana Youth Financial Talent Development Project. Backed by the Financial Supervisory Service, Google, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, the program is designed as a hands-on training platform to build practical capabilities. It expands and upgrades the group’s existing Hana Digital Power On program with strengthened curricula in environmental, social and governance efforts, as well as finance, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

The launch event was attended by key figures including Kim Sung-wook, senior deputy governor of the Financial Supervisory Service; Colin Crooks, UK ambassador to South Korea; Lee Hoon-kyu, chairman of the Kids & Future Foundation; and Eom Jong-hwan, vice president of SK Telecom, alongside Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo and other officials.

Kim said the initiative is meaningful in that it not only helps young people adapt to AI-driven and green transitions but also contributes to expanding youth employment.

Ham said the group would continue to support participants so they can grow into leaders driving financial innovation, adding that he hopes they will emerge as core talent recognized across both the group and the broader Korean financial industry.

Following the ceremony, a final competition was held to select program participants, with 20 university teams presenting ideas for financial services leveraging AI, blockchain and cloud technologies.

Selected teams will undergo a structured four-month training program through July, receiving mentorship from Hana Financial Group professionals to develop their ideas into practical services. They will also participate in a hackathon in collaboration with SK Telecom to design innovative financial solutions for socially vulnerable groups.

Outstanding participants will receive a total of 30 million won ($20,400) in prize money. The top three teams will be offered opportunities for overseas corporate visits, while all program graduates will receive preferential consideration when applying for positions at Hana Financial Group.