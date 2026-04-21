Two nations move toward an 'era of co-creation' across culture, content and talent

Coproduction between Korean and Indian studios is gaining momentum, as Korean production company Flixoven and India’s Studio Shakti team up for “Amor” (working title), a joint film slated to begin shooting in September.

The co-production agreement was signed as film industry professionals from both countries gathered in New Delhi, coinciding with President Lee Jae Myung's state visit. Flixoven has previously demonstrated the potential of such partnerships through March's Netflix original “Made in Korea," which topped Netflix India and ranked No. 1 globally in the non-English film category.

As a broader cultural exchange initiative, Lee announced plans to establish the “Mumbai Korea Center,” envisioned as a permanent K-pop performance venue and an overseas hub for Korean culture. He expressed confidence that it could serve as a platform for collaboration between K-pop and Bollywood.

In an interview with The Times of India, Lee highlighted India’s emergence as a major force in the global cultural industry, citing its young and dynamic population, creative capacity and technological strengths. He pointed to the expansion of Hybe — the agency housing BTS — which opened a Mumbai office in 2025, as clear evidence of the growing importance of the Indian market for Korea’s cultural industries.

Lee said bilateral cultural exchange should now evolve into what he described as an “era of co-creation,” emphasizing that both countries possess strong cultural assets, technical expertise and creative talent.

He added that opportunities for cooperation extend beyond content coproduction to areas such as talent development and cultural heritage, including potential collaboration between Korea’s National Museum and India’s planned Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum.

"Korea-India cultural cooperation and co-creation are ultimately about building new value together while respecting each other’s stories. At its core are people. Through deeper and broader collaboration across culture, tourism, education and the creative industries, I aim to bring our peoples closer together and build a shared future of growth," Lee was quoted as saying by the Times of India.