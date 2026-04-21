Tomorrow X Together’s eighth EP, “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns,” headed straight to the top of Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking.

It is the group’s 14th consecutive album to top the Japanese chart, extending its own record for placing the most records in the No. 1 spot for an international artist, label Big Hit Music said Tuesday.

The six-track mini album topped Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking twice, while lead single “Stick With You” spent four days at No. 1 on LINE Music’s daily songs chart.

In Korea, the single swept daily and weekly charts on Bugs and rose to No. 18 on Melon’s Top 100.

The group's latest endeavor sold over 1.8 million copies in the first week, becoming TXT's seventh million-seller.