Hanwha Defense USA said Tuesday it has partnered with Magnet Defense to develop and produce medium unmanned surface vessels, targeting future US defense demand.

The agreement, signed at Sea-Air-Space Exposition 2026, comes as the US Navy steps up plans to procure unmanned vessels to meet evolving operational needs.

Under the deal, the two companies will jointly produce a 38-meter medium unmanned surface vessel, dubbed the H38, for supply to the US Department of Defense. The vessel will be based on Magnet Defense’s M48 platform and integrated with Hanwha’s manufacturing and defense technologies.

The partners also plan to establish an AI-based robotic shipyard and develop related software. The facility, designed to operate with high levels of automation similar to an automotive assembly plant, is expected to open by the end of next year, according to industry reports.

“The partnership combines Hanwha’s manufacturing and advanced robotics capabilities with Magnet Defense’s autonomous navigation technologies,” said Michael Coulter, CEO of Hanwha Defense USA. The companies aim to deploy unmanned vessels capable of supporting US forces and allies in future conflict scenarios, he added.

Magnet Defense CEO Mark Bell said the collaboration is expected to generate strong synergies by combining Hanwha’s advanced weapons systems with the company’s vessel design.