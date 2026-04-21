Tech giant unveils liquid, immersion cooling, energy solutions at Data Center World in US

LG Electronics said Tuesday it is stepping up its push into artificial intelligence data center infrastructure, rolling out advanced cooling and energy solutions as it seeks to scale its heating, ventilation and air conditioning business into a core business-to-business growth engine.

The company said it will showcase its latest portfolio at Data Center World 2026, which opened Monday in Washington, where global tech firms gather to discuss AI infrastructure and energy efficiency.

At the center of LG’s strategy is liquid cooling, a critical technology as AI workloads drive up heat and power demands. The company unveiled an upgraded coolant distribution unit based on a direct-to-chip design, where coolant flows over chips to dissipate heat more efficiently.

Cooling capacity has been more than doubled to 1.4 megawatts, while inverter-based pumps and virtual sensor technology help optimize energy use and ensure stable operation.

LG is also entering the emerging immersion cooling segment, working with Green Revolution Cooling and SK Enmove. The technology submerges servers in nonconductive fluid, offering a more efficient alternative for high-density computing.

Alongside liquid solutions, LG is expanding its air cooling lineup, including energy-optimized chillers capable of precisely controlling temperature and humidity in server rooms. The systems are built on in-house core components such as compressors and air handling units.

To tie the hardware together, LG offers a data center cooling management platform that enables real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, helping prevent system failures.

The company is also pushing into energy optimization, a growing priority as data centers consume more power. It introduced an energy management platform developed with PADO, designed to monitor and redistribute energy across cooling and power systems.

In parallel, LG is developing a direct current grid solution with LG Energy Solution, LS Electric and LS Cable & System to cut power conversion losses from around 25 percent to about 15 percent.

The push reflects LG’s broader strategy to offer end-to-end solutions — from thermal management to energy control — as AI data centers emerge as a key battleground for global tech infrastructure.

“Leveraging our total solution capabilities, we will continue to expand business opportunities in the AI data center HVAC market,” said Lee Jae-sung, head of LG Electronics’ eco solutions division.