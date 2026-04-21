Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has expanded its SmartThings connectivity platform to support products from Swedish furniture giant IKEA.

IKEA's 25 new products, including the Scroll Wheel remote, smart lights, smart plugs and air quality sensors, are now compatible with the smart home connectivity standard Matter, Samsung said in a Newsroom post.

Matter is an open-source, unified smart home standard that enables devices from different manufacturers, including Apple, Google and Samsung, to work together seamlessly.

Users can connect IKEA products to the SmartThings platform without additional setup and integrate them with Samsung home appliances.

The Korean tech giant said it has worked with IKEA to strengthen connection stability on the SmartThings platform.

"We will expand our ecosystem through collaboration with various partners to provide a more convenient smart home experience through SmartThings," a Samsung Electronics official said. (Yonhap)