Ola Kallenius cites rapid electrification, outlines plan to launch 40 models by 2027

Mercedes-Benz unveiled The All-New Electric C-Class sedan in Seoul for the first time globally, underscoring the strategic significance of Korea, its fifth-largest market.

To celebrate the premiere event, three executives and board members from Mercedes-Benz Group AG visited Seoul: CEO Ola Kallenius; Jorg Burzer, chief technology officer and head of development and procurement; and Mathias Geisen, head of sales and customer experience.

Speaking at a media roundtable held earlier that day at a hotel in Seoul, Kallenius said holding the world premiere in Seoul “was a natural choice,” citing the market’s importance and Korean customers’ preference for Mercedes-Benz’s blend of technology-driven innovation and timeless design. He added that Korea is experiencing rapid electrification, making it a key market to debut the first full-electric variant of one of the brand’s iconic mainstream models.

Despite a downturn in global EV demand, Kallenius stressed that the company is accelerating its electrification efforts, underscored by plans to introduce 40 models — many of them fully electric — by 2027 in its 150 markets, including Korea.

The All-New Electric C-Class is the first sedan in Mercedes-Benz’s lineup, and the second model following the GLC SUV, to adopt the brand’s next-generation EV platform, MB.EA. The move reflects a strategic pivot away from the standalone EQ sub-brand toward integrating EVs into its well-established, gas-powered lineup.

While the battery supplier for the electric C-Class has not been disclosed, Mercedes-Benz executives — including Kallenius and Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl — met with Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun at a separate ceremony to mark the companies’ first long-term battery supply deal.

The German carmaker also emphasized its long-standing partnership with LG Group, supplier of the MBUX 39.1-inch Hyperscreen for the electric C-Class sedan. The display, the largest in the mid-size segment, combines the instrument cluster, infotainment and passenger screen within a single curved glass panel. Kallenius was expected to meet senior LG Group executives later in the day to discuss potential partnership expansion from batteries to automotive electronics.

Burzer said Mercedes-Benz is strengthening ties with Korean battery suppliers, noting that despite a diversified supply base spanning Europe and China, Korea remains a key partner. He added that a global supplier network is essential, as batteries are sourced at the platform level — rather than for individual models — with models such as the electric C-Class and GLC built on the MB.EA architecture.

Slated for launch next year, The All-New Electric C-Class sedan offers a driving range of up to 762 kilometers on a single charge and can add up to 325 kilometers of range in just 10 minutes — pending certification in Korea.

The company also aims to integrate Nvidia’s Alpamayo computing platform to support advanced driver assistance features, including a Level 2+ system capable of point-to-point driving on mapped routes in the same period.

Mercedes-Benz said it adopted a coupe-style design for the new electric C-Class to improve rear-end aerodynamics while maintaining practicality, tailored to younger customers. Compared with the internal combustion engine model, the electric model is engineered with a stronger driver focus and improved comfort, including greater front-row space.