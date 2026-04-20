Eight-week event features weekly themed programs, food markets and cultural performances

Seoul will host a car-free festival on Jamsu Bridge and the surrounding areas of Banpo Hangang Park for eight weeks, offering visitors a range of cultural and leisure programs along the Han River.

The festival will run every Sunday from April 26 to June 14, transforming a 1.1-kilometer stretch of the bridge into a pedestrian-friendly space.

During the festival period, vehicle traffic will be restricted between Dalbit Square and southern ends of Jamsu Bridge from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each Sunday. The city said it will implement traffic management measures to minimize inconvenience.

The festival will feature eight special programs that change each week, allowing visitors to experience different themes throughout the event, the city explained. Permanent attractions such as food trucks, flea markets and rest areas will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in addition to the rotating programs.

Upcoming weekly events include a walking parade on May 3, a live music performance titled “Rainbow Live Stage: Spring” on May 10, a spring sports day on May 17 and a guitar flash mob event on May 24.

Other highlights include an outdoor cinema on May 31 and a sunset yoga session on June 14.