By The Korean Food Promotion Institute

Known for its pungent aroma and deeply savory flavor, cheonggukjang is one of Korea’s most distinctive fermented foods. Made from soybeans fermented over just a few days, it develops strong umami and high nutritional value. In this hearty stew, the paste is simmered with beef, kimchi, tofu and vegetables to create a comforting, protein-rich dish that is especially popular in winter. While its bold scent can be an acquired taste, cheonggukjang jjigae is prized for its depth of flavor and its reputation as a wholesome, restorative meal.

Ingredients

5 tablespoons cheonggukjang (rich soybean paste)

100 grams beef

6 cups water

90 grams white radish

3 pyogo (shiitake) mushrooms

120 grams firm tofu

2 green chili peppers

10 grams green onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 tablespoon gochugaru (red chili pepper powder)

Salt as needed

Preparation

Slice the beef into thin strips.

Cut the white radish into 3×2×0.6-cm pieces.

Cut the tofu into 4×3×1-cm pieces.

Slice the pyogo mushrooms into 0.6-cm wide strips.

Slice the green chili pepper diagonally and remove the seeds.

Cut the green onions in 4-cm long pieces.

Cooking

Pour water into a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the beef and cook until done. Add the white radish and boil over medium heat until the radish is cooked.

Add the cheonggukjang and dissolve well.

Add the tofu, pyogo mushrooms, green chili pepper, gochugaru, green onions and minced garlic and cook for 10 minutes more over medium heat. Season to taste with salt.

Tip

Making cheonggukjang: Boil soybeans until they are soft and keep them in a warm place. After 2 to 3 days, sticky resin will come out from the beans. At this stage, season with salt and mash the beans. Store in the freezer or fridge. Prolonged boiling reduces the food’s nutrient content.

Serve 4.