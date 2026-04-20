By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Seolleongtang is one of Korea’s most beloved comfort foods, known for its rich broth developed through hours of simmering ox bones. Seolleongtang is intentionally mild, allowing diners to adjust the flavor with salt, pepper and chopped green onions at the table. The dish is traditionally served piping hot with rice or noodles submerged in the broth and accompanied by kkakdugi. The diced radish kimchi's sharp, tangy flavor balances the soup’s deep savoriness. Originating from royal rituals at Seoul’s Seonnongdan altar, the humble soup has evolved into a staple of Korean cuisine, widely enjoyed as a hearty meal believed to restore energy and warmth.

Ingredients

500 grams beef bones

1.5 kg beef leg bones

500 grams beef (brisket)

1 large green onion

60 grams garlic cloves

2 dried red chili pepper

15L water

Boiled noodles or cooked rice

Kkakdugi (diced radish kimchi)

1 large green onion

Salt as needed

Pinch of ground black pepper

Preparation

Soak the beef bones and leg bones in cold water for 1 day to remove any blood from the bones. Soak the beef in cold water for 1 hour to remove any blood.

Add the bones to a large stockpot and pour water until the bones are covered, then bring to a boil. Once boiling, discard the water and rinse the bones in cold water. Return the bones to the stockpot and cover with water once more. Add the green onions, garlic cloves and dried red chili peppers and bring to a boil over low heat for 5-6 hours. Skim off all the fat and foam from the surface of the broth. When the broth turns milky-white, transfer it to another large pot.

Add the bones to a large stockpot, cover the bones with water and bring to a boil over low heat for 2-3 hours. When the broth turns milkywhite, add the beef and cook for 1 hour more and remove the beef and transfer the broth to a large pot with the first broth cooked.

Cover the bones again with water (for a third time) and bring to a boil over low heat for 2-3 hours. When the broth turns milky-white, remove the bones and combine all of the broths.

Cooking

Slice the beef thinly.

Skim off all the fat from the combined broth.

Heat a ttukbaegi (earthen pot) on a stove top, add cooked noodles or rice, the sliced beef and sliced green onions. Pour the boiling broth into the ttukbaegi enough to cover.

Add salt and ground black pepper to taste.

Serve with kkakdugi (diced radish kimchi) as a side dish.

Tip

Add spice to the soup by combining chili pepper powder, crushed garlic, and soy sauce for soup according to your preference. Ox Bone Soup tastes better and milkier when a large amount is made at once. Seolleongtang takes its name from the altar it was cooked at, Seonnongdan. As time passed, the name evolved to Seolleongtang.

Serve 4.