By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Gondeure namulbap highlights the depth of flavor found in wild greens. The dried thistle, rehydrated and gently seasoned, lends an earthy aroma and soft texture that pairs well with nutty perilla oil. Traditionally served with a simple soy-based seasoning, the dish reflects Korea’s long-standing practice of preserving seasonal vegetables for year-round use. For a more accessible variation, other dried greens such as bracken or aster can be substituted without compromising its rustic character.

Ingredients

2 cups short-grain rice

1/2 cup glutinous rice

60 gram dried gondeure (Korean thistle)

3 cups water

2 tablespoons soy sauce for soup

2 tablespoons perilla oil

Seasoning

1 tablespoon soy sauce for soup

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon water

1/2 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon gochugaru (red chili pepper powder)

2 tablespoons toasted perilla seeds

1 tablespoon perilla oil

Preparation

Wash the short grain rice and glutinous rice until water runs clear. Add enough water to cover and soak them for 20 minutes, then drain.

Soak the gondeure in the lukewarm water for 1 hour. In a large saucepan, add the gondeure and 3 cups of water. Bring to boil over low heat for 30 minutes. Strain and squeeze out excess water.

In a medium bowl, place the gondeure and add soy sauce for soup and perilla oil then mix well.

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients for seasoning and mix well.

Cooking

In a large saucepan, heat the perilla oil over high heat. Add the gondeure and stir-fry for 10 minutes. Add the soaked rice and stir-fry.

Add 3 cups water and bring to boil over medium heat.

When the rice is tender but firm, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.

Gently stir the rice with a wooden spoon and scoop into an individual bowl. Serve with seasoning.

Tip

Wild edible greens that are possible to use for namulbap are Day lily, pimpinella, edible aster, bracken, royal fern and so on. Boil and brew dried greens, squeeze out excess water, cut into 3-4-centimeter pieces, then mix them with rice.

Serves 4.