South Korea’s men’s and women’s sabre teams both reached the podium at the FIE Fencing World Cup 2026, claiming gold and silver medals, respectively, in dominant fashion.

The Korean Fencing Association said that the men’s sabre team captured gold Sunday at the World Cup team event in Padova, Italy.

The team of Oh Sang-uk, Park Sang-won, Im Jae-yoon (all from Daejeon City Hall), and Do Kyung-dong (Daegu City Hall) advanced from the round of 32 by defeating Chile. It then overcame China and Georgia to reach the semifinals.

They secured a 45–36 victory over Hungary in the semis and went on to face Individual Neutral Athletes in the final.

In a tightly contested match, Oh delivered a dramatic comeback in the final bout, sealing a 45–44 win and securing Korea’s second team gold of the season following the Salt Lake City World Cup in January.

Meanwhile, at the women’s sabre World Cup held in Athens, Greece, South Korea added another medal to its tally with a silver.

Jeon Ha-young (Seoul City Hall), Kim Jeong-mi, Seo Ji-yeon (both from Ansan City Hall), and Choi Se-bin (Daejeon City Hall) defeated Hong Kong in the round of 16 and Italy in the quarterfinals, before beating Japan 45–37 in the semifinals to reach the final.

The team fell just short against France, losing 42–45 in the final, but continued its strong run this season by earning medals in three of four World Cup events.