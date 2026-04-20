Korean Air said Monday it won 13 awards in onboard service categories at the World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo 2026 held in Hamburg, Germany.

WTCE, one of the world’s largest inflight service industry events organized by Reed Exhibitions Limited, was held April 14-16 at Hamburg Messe, bringing together airlines, catering firms and rail operators.

On April 14, Korean Air won four prizes at the 2026 Onboard Hospitality Awards, including for first-class amenity kits, loungewear, bedding and tableware. Winners were selected by industry experts and reader votes.

The airline also secured five awards at the TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards, including five-star passenger-voted certification, as well as honors for first-class amenity kits (male), meal serviceware, bedding and children’s amenities.

On April 15, it added four more awards at the 2026 PAX International Readership Awards in the Asia airline category, covering best passenger experience, best cabin interior, first-class amenity kits and business-class bedding.

The recognition reflects Korean Air’s push to upgrade onboard services following the rollout of its new corporate identity last year. The airline has introduced premium amenity kits in partnership with Graff and bedding developed with Italian luxury brand Frette.

It has also upgraded tableware across cabins, featuring products from Bernardaud, Christofle and Riedel, while business class uses items from Armani Casa.

“The awards highlight our premium service quality and reaffirm our commitment to strengthening global competitiveness through continuous upgrades,” a company official said.